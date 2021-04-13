Man accused of failing to register as sex offender in Daviess County faces two felony charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man accused of failing to register as a sex offender faces two felonies in Daviess County. 42-year-old Terry Overturf has been charged with forgery and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond has been denied.

A probable cause statement from Sergeant Jared Hogan with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuses Overturf of providing an address verification letter March 3rd from the Highway Patrol dated November 23, 2020, with the date scratched out and February 22 written in ink pen. Hogan says this was an attempt to purport the letter to represent the most current address verification letter. The Patrol emailed the sheriff’s office indicating Overturf had requested a new letter, but it is noted he never returned to the sheriff’s office to complete his registration.

Hogan reports the verification letter Overturf provided indicated he lived at 307 Industrial Way of Gallatin, but it was discovered he only resided there for a couple of days. He was taken back to a previous address at 508 East Mill Street of Gallatin, and residents at that address indicated he was kicked out about a month ago; however, he reportedly sneaks in sometimes. It is said Overturf is still in the Gallatin area, but it is unknown where.

Overturf was convicted in Saline County in February 2019 of failure to register as a sex offender. His criminal history also includes endangering the welfare of a child and felonious restraint in Caldwell County in 2001, second-degree burglary and stealing in Lafayette County in 2001, statutory sodomy—first degree amended to endangering the welfare of a child—first degree in Stoddard County in 2004, burglary—second degree in Lafayette County in 2000, driving while intoxicated in Johnson County in 2011, and multiple traffic violations.

Related