Princeton Board of Education presented update on DNR grant; approve tuition for Kindergarten though 12th grade students

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education heard an update on April 12 on a Department of Natural Resources grant involving a ball field project. The school district, Princeton Ball Association, and the City of Princeton are working together on the grant. The application is for a matching grant that will fund a $250,000 match. The project involves three fields, a parking lot, and a concessions/storage building.

The grant funding has been delayed at the federal office due to the pandemic. Recent correspondence with the State Parks Department gave an estimated date of June 1st for final approval and a potential construction start date. Funding for the project is made possible by a $150,000 matching gift pledge from Judy Derry Mahoney. For every $1 donated, Mahoney has pledged to match it up to $150,000. The project has received more than $70,000 in donations from multiple individual donors in the last year.

The board of education approved the purchase of a motorized batting cage to be installed at the Stacy Center.

Tuition was approved for kindergarten through 12th-grade students at $6,375.

Due to a high number of four-year-olds interested in enrolling in Princeton R-5’s preschool program, the program is unable to accept three-year-olds. It will offer two full-day classrooms for the four-year-olds. State guidelines limit enrollment in each class. Parents interested in enrolling their four-year-old in preschool should call 748-3211 extension 267 or 291.

The board received an update on COVID-19 protocols and the planning of graduation, prom, and field trips. There were no active COVID-19 cases or quarantined individuals in the district as of the afternoon of April 13th.

The board voted Rick Ellsworth as president and Blake Boxley as vice president. Ron Parsons was appointed secretary, and Karla Meinke was appointed as treasurer.

After a closed session, it was announced resignations were approved for Fourth through Sixth Grade Teacher Trish Theiss and Food Service Director Ila Rae Easter.

Kurt Meighn was hired as an FFA/Ag teacher.

