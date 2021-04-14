Woman charged in Caldwell County with attempt to deliver drugs inside Caldwell County Detention Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City woman has been charged in Caldwell County with felony delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correctional center without a prescription.

Forty-three-year-old Terri Mouton also faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only with bond supervision by Supervision Services and the use of a drug patch.

A probable cause affidavit from Caldwell County Deputy Christina Vessar accuses Mouton of bringing medication to the Caldwell County Detention Center that included marijuana stems and joints in a pill bottle. Inmate Watron Porter was listed on the bottle. She reportedly told Vessar she did not mean to send the marijuana. Mouton claimed she grabbed medication for her fiance, Porter, off the kitchen table and brought it to the detention center.

