Man accused of assaulting Cody McHargue granted change of venue to Harrison County

An assault case at Trenton has been moved for a potential trial in Bethany.

Shandon Levi Gann of Trenton is accused of felony assault in the first degree for allegedly seriously injuring Cody James McHargue of Trenton causing McHargue to be hospitalized last year.

In court this week, both the special prosecuting attorney and defense counsel agreed to the change of venue. Judge Thomas Alley assigned the case to the Harrison County Circuit Court. Online court information does not show the next court date.

Gann continues to be in custody without bond since arrested in November.

A law enforcement probable cause statement says during an assault in the downtown Trenton area last July. McHargue sustained injuries including a skull fracture, as well as bleeding and swelling of the brain. The injuries required what the statement called “life-saving surgery” and physical rehabilitation.

