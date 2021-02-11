NCMC Livestock Judging Team signs the first member of 2021 Season

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eli Henke will be joining the North Central Missouri college 2021 Freshman Livestock Judging Team as the first official team member to commit for the upcoming season. Eli is a senior from Princeton High School. He has been a member of a champion dairy cattle judging team, horse evaluation team, and a top 20 individual in livestock evaluation at the 2020 Missouri State FFA contest. Additionally, he has been recognized as the high individual at the Missouri State Fair Swine Judging contest.

In addition to his judging experience, Eli brings a strong knowledge of diversified livestock production from his family’s operation. He has already proven himself a successful swine breeder by being recognized for exhibiting numerous breed champions at the Missouri State Fair.

“I look for Eli to bring great energy to this team,” said Jack Green, Livestock Judging Coach/NCMC Agriculture Instructor. “I can’t wait to see his knowledge and skillset recognized at the next level!”

Eli also brings leadership from his athletics involvement, where he has been an All-Conference, All-District, and All-State Linebacker.

Related