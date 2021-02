Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen approved the replacement of guide rails at the main pump station on Wednesday evening, February 10th.

Willis Brothers will replace the rails with new upper brackets at an estimated cost of $4,250.

The board approved a resolution for a Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan after Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission discussed the plan.

A special meeting was set for the evening of February 25th at 5 o’clock.

Related