Major disaster declaration approved for Missouri

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Missouri to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados, and flooding from June 24-July 1, 2021.

Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados, and flooding in Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray and Saline counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

David Gervino has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Gervino said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

