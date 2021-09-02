Major disaster declaration approved for Missouri

State News September 2, 2021 KTTN News
Disaster Declaration
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Missouri to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados, and flooding from June 24-July 1, 2021.

Federal funding also is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornados, and flooding in Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray and Saline counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

David Gervino has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Gervino said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Post Views: 71
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.