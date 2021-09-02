University of Missouri Extension to host virtual course for women involved in agriculture

Local News September 2, 2021 KTTN News
Annie's Project website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will host a virtual course for women involved in agriculture and who would like to strengthen their farming operation and network with other women in the industry. Annie’s Project will be offered Thursday evenings from 6 o’clock to 8:30 October 7th through November 11th.

The course will provide women with an education in production, market, financial, legal, and human risk management.

The weekly online session will be held via Zoom. Participants will complete self-paced activities and videos and receive 18 hours of risk management education.

Annie’s Project costs $50 for the six sessions.

Class size will be limited to 20 and those interested may register by October 4, 2021, by clicking here.

More information can be obtained by contacting Karisha Devlin at 660-397-2179.

Post Views: 16
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.