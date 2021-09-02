University of Missouri Extension to host virtual course for women involved in agriculture

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will host a virtual course for women involved in agriculture and who would like to strengthen their farming operation and network with other women in the industry. Annie’s Project will be offered Thursday evenings from 6 o’clock to 8:30 October 7th through November 11th.

The course will provide women with an education in production, market, financial, legal, and human risk management.

The weekly online session will be held via Zoom. Participants will complete self-paced activities and videos and receive 18 hours of risk management education.

Annie’s Project costs $50 for the six sessions.

Class size will be limited to 20 and those interested may register by October 4, 2021, by clicking here.

More information can be obtained by contacting Karisha Devlin at 660-397-2179.

Related