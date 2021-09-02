Missouri Department of Conservation offering free hunter education skills classes in north Missouri during September

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free upcoming hunter education skills sessions in northwest Missouri. Participants will earn the safety certificate needed to obtain hunting permits. These sessions will teach and test participants for safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills.

A session will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Carrollton Fire Department building. To register, visit this link.

A session will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in Chillicothe. The class will be held at the Cornerstone Church Event Center. Register at this link.

A session will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Trenton. The class will be held at the Brad Lager Building on the Barton Campus of North Central Missouri College. To register, visit this link.

The skills sessions classes are for students age 11 and older. The certification course can be completed online by hunters age 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class before the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC’s Chillicothe office, or they can be ordered online for free at this link.

Besides teaching safety skills, the hunter education course also teaches basic hunting skills to help newcomers to the sport get started and be successful. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at these classes.

To find other hunter education skills sessions near you, visit this link.

Related