Madison Troyer to serve as Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer at Life Options Green Hills

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to announce that Madison Troyer of Chillicothe has been hired as the center’s Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer (RDMS).

Serving in this role, Mrs. Troyer has the opportunity to provide women a first glimpse of the child developing inside them. “Being able to see the instant bonding experience between mom and baby is one that can never be replaced and that I feel honored to be a part of,” says Troyer. “It is a privilege to serve the women and families of the Green Hills communities before, during, and after pregnancy.”

Troyer grew up in a large family where faith and family were, and continue to be, of most importance. She and her husband and two children live on a small acreage and enjoy spending time outdoors working in the yard, hunting, fishing, Razr riding with their children, and enjoying quality time on the porch with their family.

Life Options Green Hills is a pregnancy medical center located at 1433 Lulu Street in Trenton, Missouri, and also serves the Green Hills communities that surround Grundy County. Life Options is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that provides no-cost and confidential services to women and families facing an unplanned or planned pregnancy. All medical services are overseen by Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Bowe, MD. Services include medical-grade pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasounds, pregnancy options counseling, resource referrals, and a pregnancy and parenting education program. Later in the year, Life Options plans to begin offering Sexually Transmitted (STI) testing and treatment. According to Executive Director Rachael Brothers, offering STI testing and treatment is a much-needed service in the communities Life Options serves.

If you would like to know more about Life Options, call 660-358-1378 or visit their website www.lifeoptionsgreenhills.com. Hours of operation are Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

