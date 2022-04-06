Livingston County Sheriff updating records on child care locations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is updating its records on child care locations in Livingston County. Sheriff Steve Cox says his office is seeking the information for purposes related to Missouri law on sex offenders being prohibited from residing in close proximity to daycares.

He notes it does not make a difference if a child care facility is licensed by the state or not. The sheriff’s office asks that each child care have a sign placed outside the building indicating it is a child care location or business.

Anyone who has a child care facility in Livingston County or has closed one he or she previously had is asked to contact Captain Sindy Thomas or Karen Claycomb at 660-646-0515.

