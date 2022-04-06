Livingston County Sheriff updating records on child care locations

Local News April 6, 2022 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is updating its records on child care locations in Livingston County. Sheriff Steve Cox says his office is seeking the information for purposes related to Missouri law on sex offenders being prohibited from residing in close proximity to daycares.

He notes it does not make a difference if a child care facility is licensed by the state or not. The sheriff’s office asks that each child care have a sign placed outside the building indicating it is a child care location or business.

Anyone who has a child care facility in Livingston County or has closed one he or she previously had is asked to contact Captain Sindy Thomas or Karen Claycomb at 660-646-0515.

Post Views: 186
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.