Crowder State Park to hold breakfast and workday to celebrate Earth Day

Local News April 6, 2022 KTTN News
Crowder State Park
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will have breakfast and workday to celebrate the 52nd  Earth Day.

Volunteers should meet at the Camp Grand River Dining Hall on April 22nd at 6 am for breakfast and to sign in and receive project assignments. Volunteers will help with projects such as litter cleanup, trail work, group camp cleanup, and invasive plant control.

Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. Participants are asked to bring work gloves and drinking water and to wear insect repellent and closed-toe shoes at the volunteer breakfast and workday.

Registration is required by April 18th by calling the Crowder State Park office at 660-359-6473.

Post Views: 23
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.