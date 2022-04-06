Crowder State Park to hold breakfast and workday to celebrate Earth Day

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will have breakfast and workday to celebrate the 52nd Earth Day.

Volunteers should meet at the Camp Grand River Dining Hall on April 22nd at 6 am for breakfast and to sign in and receive project assignments. Volunteers will help with projects such as litter cleanup, trail work, group camp cleanup, and invasive plant control.

Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. Participants are asked to bring work gloves and drinking water and to wear insect repellent and closed-toe shoes at the volunteer breakfast and workday.

Registration is required by April 18th by calling the Crowder State Park office at 660-359-6473.

Related