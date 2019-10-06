Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips on burglary

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office is seeking tips on a recent burglary and theft of tools and equipment from private property in the area of East Polk Street. There was a forced entry into the home, which was not occupied at the time of the incident.
Items stolen include:
DW Chop Saw
Window Air Conditioner
Various Extension Cords
Makita Cordless Drill Set
Toolbox with a variety of Hand Tools
Stihl Weedeater
Bag(s) Insulation
Green bin of screws, Wood Glue
Stud Finder
Porter-Cable red-colored 5-gallon air compressor
Air Hose & Nozzle
Sheet Rock Tools and 2 gallons of compound
Sheet Rock Square
12″ 100 tooth saw blade
2.5-gallon gas can
Extra Long Screwdriver
Variety Caulking and Adhesive
Plumbing Supplies, Pipe Sealer, Pex Tubing, and Teflon Tape
Paint Brush, Paint Thinner and Quart Custom Paint
Aluminum Folding Square
Various Masking Tape, plastic, soaps, and cleaners
2-foot Bostich Level
Small Steel Square
Wire Broom and Wire Electric Strippers
Cabinet Door Knobs
Tips can be made through the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department’s website or by calling the office at 660-646-0515 or the non-emergency telephone number at 660-646-2121.