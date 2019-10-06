Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips on burglary

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office is seeking tips on a recent burglary and theft of tools and equipment from private property in the area of East Polk Street. There was a forced entry into the home, which was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Items stolen include:

DW Chop Saw

Window Air Conditioner

Various Extension Cords

Makita Cordless Drill Set

Toolbox with a variety of Hand Tools

Stihl Weedeater

Bag(s) Insulation

Green bin of screws, Wood Glue

Stud Finder

Porter-Cable red-colored 5-gallon air compressor

Air Hose & Nozzle

Sheet Rock Tools and 2 gallons of compound

Sheet Rock Square

12″ 100 tooth saw blade

2.5-gallon gas can

Extra Long Screwdriver

Variety Caulking and Adhesive

Plumbing Supplies, Pipe Sealer, Pex Tubing, and Teflon Tape

Paint Brush, Paint Thinner and Quart Custom Paint

Aluminum Folding Square

Various Masking Tape, plastic, soaps, and cleaners

2-foot Bostich Level

Small Steel Square

Wire Broom and Wire Electric Strippers

Cabinet Door Knobs

Tips can be made through the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department’s website or by calling the office at 660-646-0515 or the non-emergency telephone number at 660-646-2121.

