Kirksville man arrested on drug and firearm allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County on Friday afternoon on multiple allegations.

Thirty-eight-year old David Mullin was accused of the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, and no driver’s license—third offense.

Mullin was also accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding—26 miles per hour over or more, careless and imprudent driving, failure to display valid plates, and no insurance.

Mullin was transported to the Adair County Jail.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 6 Shares