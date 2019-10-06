Kirksville man arrested on drug and firearm allegations

Local News October 6, 2019 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kirksville man in Adair County on Friday afternoon on multiple allegations.

Thirty-eight-year old David Mullin was accused of the felonies of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, and no driver’s license—third offense.

Mullin was also accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, speeding—26 miles per hour over or more, careless and imprudent driving, failure to display valid plates, and no insurance.

Mullin was transported to the Adair County Jail.

Post Views: 210
Share6
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
6 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News