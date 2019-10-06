Two injured in Putnam County crash

Two northeast Missouri residents were hurt when a pickup truck traveled off a road in eastern Putnam County.

The driver, 49-year old Lori Bell, and a passenger, 52-year old Robert Hovendon, both of Canton, were taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Bell sustained serious injuries while Hovendon received moderate injuries.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on Route N three miles north of Livonia when the northbound pickup went off the left side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned demolishing the vehicle.

Hovendon was wearing a seat belt but Bell was not using a seat belt.

