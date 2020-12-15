Livingston County Sheriff announces list of inmates ordered to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Local News December 15, 2020December 15, 2020 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff Car
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received Court orders to cause the following people to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program:

Jonathan Meservey, 18, Chillicothe, Fail to register – Felony  4 years  ITP.

Justin Martin, 22, Carrollton MO, Possession Controlled Substance,  2 Years.

Johnifer Lodge, 39, San Antonio TX, Stealing – Felony   4 years.

Dustin Cope, 36, Excelsior Springs, Resisting – Felony  3 Years.

Corey Gibson, 19, Chillicothe, Assault Probation Violation  7 Years consecutive,  ITP.

Solomon Pryor, 26, Chicago IL, Possession controlled Substance,  4 years.

Melinda Hedrick, 31, Buckner MO, Possession Controlled Substance  4 years.

Laura Waterman, 40, Chillicothe MO,  Endanger the welfare of a child – Felony  7 years consecutive.

