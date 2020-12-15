Livingston County Sheriff announces list of inmates ordered to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received Court orders to cause the following people to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program:

Jonathan Meservey, 18, Chillicothe, Fail to register – Felony 4 years ITP.

Justin Martin, 22, Carrollton MO, Possession Controlled Substance, 2 Years.

Johnifer Lodge, 39, San Antonio TX, Stealing – Felony 4 years.

Dustin Cope, 36, Excelsior Springs, Resisting – Felony 3 Years.

Corey Gibson, 19, Chillicothe, Assault Probation Violation 7 Years consecutive, ITP.

Solomon Pryor, 26, Chicago IL, Possession controlled Substance, 4 years.

Melinda Hedrick, 31, Buckner MO, Possession Controlled Substance 4 years.

Laura Waterman, 40, Chillicothe MO, Endanger the welfare of a child – Felony 7 years consecutive.

