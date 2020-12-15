Sumner teenager sent to Hedrick Medical Center after crashing on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Sumner resident sustained moderate injuries when the truck he drove overturned in Linn County the morning of December 15th.

A private vehicle transported 19-year-old James Tye to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The truck traveled north on Highway 130 before running off the left side of the road two miles south of Highway 36 and overturning. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Tye did not wear a seat belt with the Linn County Sheriff’s Department assisting at the crash scene.

