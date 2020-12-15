Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri to grant CARES funds to senior centers

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

In collaboration with the CARES Act, the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri plans to present local senior centers with grants for $10,000.

Eleven senior centers will benefit from the $10,000 grants, one each in Caldwell, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties, and one grant for each of the two centers located in Daviess and Linn counties. The senior centers plan to use the funding in their areas of most need, including repairs, meals, special programs, and etc.

CAPNCM covers a nine-county area of northern Missouri, offering programs and services designed to help alleviate poverty. Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act provides for payments to State, Local, and Tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

