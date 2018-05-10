Livingston County residents to receive questionnaires for prospective jury duty

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Livingston Circuit Clerk Brenda Wright recently furnished the sheriff’s office with 450 questionnaires for prospective jurors to serve on the next pool for jury trials in Livingston County.

By law, the circuit clerk of each county obtains the names and provides that information to the sheriff for service. The sheriff’s office has mailed the notices.

Cox notes that those unable to serve on the jury panel should obtain an excuse from a doctor and/or include any other information on the form. The forms must be returned to the circuit clerk’s office.

