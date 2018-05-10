Jamesport Board of Education has busy agenda at latest meeting

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the 2018-2019 salary schedules as presented by administration Wednesday evening.

The certified and non-certified salaries were increased by one percent and the board then approved a sports cooperative agreement with North Daviess of Jameson for Fall baseball for 2018-2019. A fundraising request for softball equipment was approved along with a Missouri School Boards Association policy update, with the exception of one policy.

The board moved to seek bids for custodial services and interviewed one candidate for the vacant board position. After an executive session, it was announced the board offered a middle school/high school principal position to Wade Hall for 2018-2019 at a salary of $52,000.

An offer of intent to employ the daycare staff for next school year as well as approved extra duty contracts as presented by the administration.

