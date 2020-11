Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces 13 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the cumulative total to 613.

Seventy-seven cases are active, with 49 in the community, 16 in facilities, and 12 in schools. There are 17 COVID-19-related hospitalizations

A total of 17 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Livingston County.

