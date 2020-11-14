COVID-19 Update: 57 cases reported in Linn County; 13 in Sullivan County and 17 in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since November 11th for a total of 503. The health department reports 139 cases are active. One hundred thirty-three of those cases are in the community. There have been 14 COVID-19-related deaths in Linn County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms 13 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 543. One hundred four cases are active. There have been five COVID-19-related deaths in Sullivan County.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 17 in Mercer County since November 6th, which brings the total to 84. The health department notes 58 cases have been confirmed, and 26 are probable. Eighteen cases are active.

