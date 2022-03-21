Livingston County Library to begin loaning wi-fi hotspots to patrons

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library recently received an LSTA Technology Mini-grant grant for the library’s Technology Reboot Project that included the purchase of 10 new hotspots that will be available to the public beginning April 1, 2022.

Mobile wi-fi hotspots are portable and allow up to 12 devices to connect to the internet at the same time anywhere in the U.S. covered by Sprint/T-Mobile/Beacon Networks. Sue Lightfoot-Horine, Library Director, said, “We are excited to bring more internet accessibility to our patrons by lending more mobile hotspots for individual use. Our hope is to better serve our community by having the new policy in place so more patrons can take advantage of our lending program.”

Along with these new mobile wi-fi devices, which are loaned free of charge, there are new rules. Patrons wishing to check out a hotspot will need to be at least 16 years old and have a good lending relationship with the Library of at least 45 days with a minimum of 5 transactions. To better serve patrons, the lending time has been extended to two weeks. Starting April 1 there will be a $5.00 daily overdue charge for hotspots not returned on time inside the library. To avoid this, simply bring your hotspot back by the due date. As before, only one hotspot per household is allowed (or needed!) at a time.

For more information, contact library Director, Sue Lightfoot-Horine at 660-646-0547 or by email or Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or by email.

Related