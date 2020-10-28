Livingston County Health Center to offer curbside Flu Shot Clinic November 2, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

Livingston County Health Center has announced an upcoming opportunity for county residents to receive their vaccination for influenza for the 2020-2021 flu season. A Curbside Family Flu Shot Clinic will be held on Monday, November 2nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including the lunch hour, in their parking lot at 800 Adam Drive.

County residents 6 months of age and older can get vaccinated at the clinic. Residents 65 and older should bring their Medicare card to the clinic and those with private insurance should bring their card as well. Those without insurance can still get vaccinated at no out of pocket cost.

To expedite the appointment, those signing up for appointments can access fillable, printable authorization forms on the Health Center’s website at www.livcohealthcenter.com. County residents should complete the form, print it, and bring along to the clinic to decrease the amount of time waiting.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older receive an annual influenza vaccination. Experts think it will be even more important to get vaccinated this season, due to COVID-19 circulating at the same time.

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares