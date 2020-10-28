Missouri ranks in top 3 in 2020 Digital States Survey; receives “Grade A” for data-driven government

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri has been recognized as a national leader in digital technology best practices.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) released its 2020 Digital States Survey, which showed that Missouri received a grade of “A,” one of the top grades among all 50 states. The grade A demonstrates very strong innovation and high-performing solutions with verifiable impacts across all categories.

Missouri was also recognized as one of the top three states in data-driven government for its use of systematic, data-based analytical mechanisms and techniques to efficiently and effectively manage state business and IT functions.

“Our administration remains focused on how we can make state government more effective and efficient,” Governor Parson said. “We are proud of our team for continuing to improve our data-driven and technological approach to serving Missourians, especially during this challenging year.”

The CDG is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. The CDG conducts a Digital States Survey every two years. The survey is a comprehensive study examining best practices, policies, and progress made by state governments in their use of digital technologies to better serve citizens and streamline operations. The survey serves as a benchmark for continuous improvement as well as a self-audit. The CDG awards a letter grade to each state’s survey submission as a way of assessing progress over time.

“Harnessing the full potential of digital technologies is essential to transforming our state government,” said Missouri Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman. “This honor highlights that we are on the right path.”

“Earning our place among the best state governments is the result of a truly collaborative statewide effort on all fronts,” said Missouri Chief Information Officer Jeff Wann. “Many amazing accomplishments led to this recognition, which would not have been possible without the innovation and focus of our incredibly talented team members.”

Missouri also received a grade of A in the last Digital States Survey in 2018. This year, five states received the top ranking. Grades were given based on quantifiable results in better serving citizens and streamlining operations.

Since its inception 23 years ago, the biennial e-survey has helped benchmark state government use of digital technologies to improve service delivery, increase capacity, and reach policy goals. The survey was designed to highlight best and emerging practices that can be shared across states. Success in one state can help fuel progress in others.

Last month, Missouri received the CDG’s 2020 Government Experience Award for its new centralized applicant tracking system, MoCareers.

To view the full list of state grades and awards, visit http://www.centerdigitalgov.com.

