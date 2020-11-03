Livingston County Health Center to hold Adult Blood Draw Clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Livingston County Health Center is holding an Adult Wellness Blood Draw Clinic Wednesday, November 18th, from 7 to 10 a.m. by appointment at their office, located at 800 Adam Drive. This clinic is one week earlier than the usual last Friday of odd months due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Blood draws are done by appointment only, and those attending should wait in their cars for a staff member to escort them into the building. Wear a mask to the clinic, or one will be provided to you. You MUST wear a mask to enter the building.

Several basic blood tests are available for those 18 and older at the Adult Wellness Clinic, including the CBC/Chem Profile, the most comprehensive blood test offered, measuring 35 different blood parameters that can have a powerful impact on the state of your health, including complete blood panel, cholesterol profile including lipids, thyroid function and more for a cost of $35; a PSA prostate cancer marker for $10; the Hemoglobin A1C, a test that gives people with diabetes a picture of average blood glucose control for the past 2 to 3 months, for $10; a $20 Thyroid Panel includes a TSH, T3, T4, and T4 free; Vitamin B12 Deficiency for $15; or Vitamin D Deficiency for a cost of $15.

To achieve the most accurate results, it’s best not to eat or drink anything except water after midnight the day before a blood test. A light snack will be available at the clinic, as well as water. If you know you are a challenging draw, it might help drink water when you get up in the morning and until your blood is drawn.

