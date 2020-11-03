Cobblestone Inn and Suites to hold grand opening on November 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 167 Shares

The former Country Home Inn in Trenton, located at 2900 Hoover Drive, will reopen their doors on November 6, 2020, as a Cobblestone Inn and Suites.

Micah Landes of Landes, Urich, and Weldon LLC says the investment group selected Cobblestone after looking at several franchises. She notes the decision was based on the company’s quality and reputation. The Cobblestone slogan is “Big City Quality, Small Town Values.”

Landes says the building is completely remodeled inside and out and will offer a full hot breakfast, business center, fitness room along with other amenities. The investment group wanted to make it a place in which the community can be proud of.

The grand opening is slated for December 3 with the community then allowed to tour the facility, meet the staff, and enjoy refreshments between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To make reservations with Cobblestone Inn and Suites, call 660 358 1383

Reddit Share Pin Share 167 Shares