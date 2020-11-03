Hamilton man charged with murder after woman dies from injuries sustained in assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 182 Shares

A Hamilton man has been charged in Caldwell County with murder—second degree after he allegedly assaulted a woman, and she died of her injuries.

Online court information shows 37-year-old Frank Randall Allen Bostic has also been charged in Caldwell County with domestic assault—first degree—serious physical injury and in Daviess County with driving while intoxicated—persistent. He is being held on no bond for the Caldwell County charges, with bond denied for the Daviess County charges.

An initial appearance in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court was November 2nd. He is next scheduled for court on November 5th.

A probable cause statement from Hamilton Police Chief April Melte says Daviess County Deputy Lore Parker observed an unresponsive white female, identified as Samantha Jo Hovey, with a towel partially over her face in a vehicle driven by Bostic during a traffic stop in Jamesport on October 25th for a lane violation. The left side of the woman’s face was reportedly swollen and partially covered in blood. Bostic had what appeared to be scratch marks on his hands, on his chest, below his neck, and on his face and blood on his watch and a black sweatshirt.

Hovey was transported to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph in what was reported as critical condition. She died two days later.

Melte says that based on an investigation, it is believed a physical altercation occurred at the couple’s home, and Bostic attempted to flee with Hovey without seeking medical treatment for her.

Reddit Share Pin Share 182 Shares