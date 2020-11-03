North Central Missouri College to honor veterans with participation in National Roll Call Event

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in the National Roll Call Event which is taking place at college campuses across the nation. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The National Roll Call, which is set for noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, will be held outside in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton. The program will include a short address, the naming of Missouri’s Fallen Heroes by NCMC student leaders, some of whom have military ties, and the recognition of local veterans.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran that would like to be recognized, please contact Donnie Hillerman or Cory Cooksey at 660-359-3948 x1412/1319 or by email at dhillerman@mail.ncmissouri.edu or ccooksey@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

North Central Missouri College will also participate in the National Moment of Silence at 1 p.m. (11 a.m. Pacific time)

NCMC has been recognized as a designated Military-Friendly School by doing the most to embrace military service members, veterans, and their spouses to help ensure their success in higher education.

