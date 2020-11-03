Patrol arrests Milan man accusing him of drug-related offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on the morning of November 3rd on drug-related and other allegations.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Harrison was accused of felony driving while revoked, felony resisting arrest, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Other accusations included speeding, no insurance, failure to display valid license plates, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and no seat belt.

Harrison was transported to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

