The Livingston County Health Center has announced the results from its curbside COVID-19 testing event on May 28th.

Out of 71 tests administered, 15 were positive, and 56 were negative.

The health center reports 22 cases have been added since May 27th, and another death has been added. That makes the total number of cases 1,707 and the number of deaths 59. One hundred forty-four COVID-19 cases are active in Livingston County.

