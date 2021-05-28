Carroll County Memorial Hospital expands Pain Management Clinic with addition of Dr. Bradford Noble

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital has expanded its Outpatient Specialty Interventional Pain Management Clinic with the addition of Dr. Bradford R. Noble.

Dr. Noble attended Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Rehabilitation and completed his fellowship in pain management through the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. He completed a portion of his residency training through the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.

Dr. Noble is board-certified in Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

“I understand how pain can affect every part of your life, every hour of your day,” Dr. Noble said. “My goal is to ease or eliminate your pain while teaching you skills that will make living with pain easier. Pain management will allow you to resume a more normal, productive life.”

Dr. Noble offers medications to alleviate pain, facet joint injections, transforaminal and interlaminar epidural steroid injections, epidural steroid injections, nerve blocks, kyphoplasty, implantable intrathecal pain pump, implantable spinal cord stimulators, radiofrequency denervation, trigger point injections, sympathetic nerve blocks, radiofrequency denervation and joint injections for shoulders, elbows, hips, knees, and ankles.

“We are so excited to expand our Interventional Pain Management program and add a skilled doctor like Dr. Noble,” said Tim Braun, Chief Operations Officer. “Dr. Noble joined our team earlier this year, and he is committed to delivering the highest level of care in pain treatment.”

Dr. Noble owns and operates Noble Pain Management in Columbia. He treats pain from head to toe by offering a wide array of services for patients experiencing acute or chronic pain.

Dr. Noble is accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 660-329-6079.

