Livingston County Fair officials announce results of swine show

The breeding swine show was held at the Livingston County Fair on Tuesday.

The following exhibitors emerged as the winners in their respective categories:

Supreme Champion Boar: Lylah Smith

Reserve Champion Boar: Lylah Smith

Supreme Breeding Gilt: Carter Rader

Reserve Supreme Breeding Gilt: Colby Gillespie

Showmanship awards were presented to individuals in different age groups based on their exceptional handling and presentation of the swine.

The winners in each age category were as follows:

Junior Division (Ages 8-11): Jaxon Lollar

Intermediate Division (Ages 12-15): Carter Rader

Senior Division (Ages 16 and older): Colby Gillespie

