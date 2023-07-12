Livingston County Fair officials announce results of swine show

The breeding swine show was held at the Livingston County Fair on Tuesday.
The following exhibitors emerged as the winners in their respective categories:
- Supreme Champion Boar: Lylah Smith
- Reserve Champion Boar: Lylah Smith
- Supreme Breeding Gilt: Carter Rader
- Reserve Supreme Breeding Gilt: Colby Gillespie
Showmanship awards were presented to individuals in different age groups based on their exceptional handling and presentation of the swine.
The winners in each age category were as follows:
- Junior Division (Ages 8-11): Jaxon Lollar
- Intermediate Division (Ages 12-15): Carter Rader
- Senior Division (Ages 16 and older): Colby Gillespie