Livingston County Fair announces livestock judging results, Premium Livestock Auction sets new sales record

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The results of the Livestock Judging competition at the 2023 Livingston County Fair have been announced. Participants from different divisions showcased their talent in evaluating livestock based on various criteria. The winners were determined based on their overall performance and scores.

In the Junior Division, Emmett Jeffries emerged victorious, securing the first-place position with an impressive score of 354 out of 400 points. Following closely behind in second place was Case Hoskins, who obtained a score of 199 out of 400 points.

Moving on to the Senior Division, Dillon O’Dell secured the first-place position with an outstanding score of 385 out of 400 points. Gracelynn Barnett claimed second place with an impressive score of 383 out of 400 points, while Rylee Anderson secured third place with a score of 379 out of 400 points.

Herdsmanship Awards

Herdsmanship Awards were presented to individuals and families who demonstrated exceptional skills in specific barns. The winners are listed below.

North barn containing the chickens and rabbits: Emma Peery

North barn containing the cattle: Woodworth/Burton family

South barn containing the swine: Carson and Remington Rhodes

South barn containing the goats and sheep: Emmett Jeffries

Community Members Honored

The Livingston County Fair also took the opportunity to honor community members who have made significant contributions to the 4-H organization and the local community. The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their support and dedication:

Steve Radcliff received the Friend of 4-H award

Smithfield Foods’ Brad Anderson received the Friend of 4-H award

Jaclyn Hines received the Friend of 4-H award

Janet Zion was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Clayton Vadnais received the Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

David & Suzi Beck received the Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

Brice & Tiffany Walker received the Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce received the Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

Premium Livestock Auction

The highlight of the event was the Premium Livestock Auction, where the community once again showed its unwavering support for the youth of Livingston County. The auction recorded a record-breaking sale total of $152,900.00. A total of 72 buyers participated in the auction, purchasing a total of 146 livestock.

Reflecting on the outcome of the Premium Livestock Auction, one organizer expressed gratitude, stating, “I am just in awe to live in such a wonderful county. The support we get for the youth through the fair is greatly appreciated and continues to amaze me each year.”

Save the Date – 2024 Fair

The Livingston County Fair has already set the dates for the 2024 edition. The fair will kick off with the Tractor Pull event on July 5th, followed by the main fair taking place from July 6th to July 13th. Mark your calendars and join in the festivities next year.

Related