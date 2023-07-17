Teenage driver loses control on route B, resulting in rollover crash that injures three

Local News July 17, 2023 AI Joe
Rollover Crash news graphic
Three juveniles were injured in a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Route B, approximately five miles southeast of Hamilton. The incident took place on July 16, 2023, at around noon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Hamilton, was operating a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup traveling southbound on Route B. Reports indicate that the driver and two teenage occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup began to skid, veered off the southwest side of the roadway, and collided with a driveway. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn and strike a fence before hitting a large rock. The pickup came to rest on its top, facing east.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, including the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, in addition to assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal V.R. McBride (339).

The 13-year-old male passenger, also from Hamilton, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by the Caldwell County Ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Two other juveniles, ages 14 and 17, both males, suffered minor injuries and were transported by the Cameron Ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The accident resulted in significant damage to the Ford Ranger pickup, rendering it a total loss. Scotty’s Towing of Cameron was responsible for towing the vehicle from the scene.

