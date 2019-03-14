“Living a Healthy Life” class to be offered in Trenton

Individuals can explore new ways to manage their health through communication, improved nutrition, appropriate exercise, and ways to handle problems at a series of classes to be held in Trenton.

Living a Healthy Life will be held in the first-floor commons area of Adams Park Apartments of Trenton each Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock from April 2nd to May 7th.

Those interested in attending are invited to bring a friend or family member. Registration is free with Sign-up for the event to be held in the commons area of Adams Park Apartments or call Abby Oberman with the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

Adams Park Apartments, the Northeast Missouri Regional Arthritis Center, A. T. Still University and the Grundy County Health Department sponsor the classes.