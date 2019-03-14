“Living a Healthy Life” class to be offered in Trenton

Local News March 14, 2019 KTTN News
Healthy Living

Individuals can explore new ways to manage their health through communication, improved nutrition, appropriate exercise, and ways to handle problems at a series of classes to be held in Trenton.

Living a Healthy Life will be held in the first-floor commons area of Adams Park Apartments of Trenton each Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 3 o’clock from April 2nd to May 7th.

Those interested in attending are invited to bring a friend or family member. Registration is free with Sign-up for the event to be held in the commons area of Adams Park Apartments or call Abby Oberman with the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

Adams Park Apartments, the Northeast Missouri Regional Arthritis Center, A. T. Still University and the Grundy County Health Department sponsor the classes.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News