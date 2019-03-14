Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri seeking homes to weatherize

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is seeking homes to weatherize in Daviess and Caldwell counties.

Applications can be downloaded online by clicking HERE and returning the application to CAPNCM in care of Weatherization at 1506 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Call the Community Action Partnership for more information at 855-290-8544 extension 1064.

The United States Department of Energy provides funding for the Weatherization program, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development Division of Energy administers it.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Ameren Union Electric, Empire, and Kansas City Power and Light provide additional funding.