Grundy R-5 Board of Education to terminate current insurance carrier after 18.9% increase

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved the 2019-2020 school calendar at a school start date hearing prior to the regular board meeting Wednesday evening.

The first day of school for next school year for Grundy R-5 will be August 15th, and the final day of school will be May 13th, 2020.

During the regular meeting, the board voted to terminate its association with Midwest Public Risk for health insurance for next school year. The rate increase would have been 18.9%, which would have raised the current monthly premium by about $100 to $636 per month.

The board voted to advertise for mowing bids and to purchase buses for the district rather than contracting with a bus company.

Rachel Dow was hired to be the kindergarten through sixth-grade special education teacher for next school year. She currently teaches in Carrollton. Probationary teachers were rehired for next school year as well.