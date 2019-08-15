Ponies 54 inches and under can be shown in various classes at an event at the Cameron Saddle Club Arena next week. Sign up will start on the morning of August 24th morning at 9 o’clock with the show set to begin at 10 o’clock.

The classes include mare halter/showmanship, gelding halter/showmanship, stud halter, colt, in-hand trail, walk and trot, trail and obstacle, driving trail, pony cart best in show, pony cart obstacle course, best trick or talent, and costume class. If a pony competed in a halter class, the in-hand trail class, and a riding class or pony cart class, it can be entered for a chance to win the all-around pony. There may be fun classes, including diaper and bonnet, pony cart relay, and candy bar races if there is time before a pony pull.

The entry fee is $3.00 per class for the Little Hooves All Around Pony Event. Prizes and payback will be presented to entrants and the Midwest Percentage Pony Pulling Pony Pull will be at 3 o’clock.

There will be a cook shack on the grounds at the Cameron Saddle Club Arena August 24th.

Contact Mandy Estes for more information at 660-654-9243.