Sullivan County bridge projects progress is slow, but steady

After facing continued delays due to weather and flooding, Boone Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation has made steady progress on both the West Yellow Creek and West Locust Creek bridge replacement projects.

Crews expect construction on the West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, to be completed in late August and the West Locust Creek Bridge, west of Milan, in early September.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are urged to use caution and obey all traffic control, including not moving or going around barricades and following posted detours.