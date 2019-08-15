Earthquake simulation exercise to take place in Trenton during September, 2019

Organizations from Grundy County will participate in an exercise taking place on September 14th, 2019. The exercise is being conducted in order to test and improve the community’s overall preparedness for an emergency event.

The fictional exercise simulates an Earthquake. Exercise participants will simulate building collapses, utility failures, fires and will treat volunteers who are pretending to be victims. The incident is not real; however, the response activities during the fictional exercise will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible. Grundy County, The City of Trenton, Grundy County EMS, Grundy County rural fire, Spickard Fire, Laredo Fire, Galt Fire, Trenton Police, and Grundy county Sheriff will all be participating.

The areas where the exercise will take place, near the rock barn, will be clearly marked. For your safety, and in order to complete the exercise in a realistic environment, the exercise area will not be open to the public and your patience and support if the exercise disrupts your daily routine.

There are simple steps that Americans can take to prepare themselves and their loved ones for emergencies: be informed, make a plan, build a disaster supply kit, and get involved through opportunities that support community preparedness. By gathering supplies to meet basic needs, discussing what to do during an emergency with your family in advance, and being aware of the risks and appropriate actions, you will be better prepared for the unexpected and can help better prepare your community and the country. You can visit THIS WEBSITE or call the phone number 1-800-BE-READY to learn more about preparedness activities.