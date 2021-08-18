Linn County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

Local News August 18, 2021 KTTN News
COVID-19 or Coronavirus Update
Nine COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since August 13th, which the health department reports brings the total to 1,789. The number of active cases went down by seven to 20.

Of the active cases, nine involve residents at least 60 years old, five involve those 20 to 39, four involve those 40 to 59, and two involve residents 19 or younger. Ten of the active cases involve males, and 10 involve females.  There are two COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County.

The number of county residents who are fully vaccinated is 4,282, which is 35.9% of the population.

