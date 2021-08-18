Three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 west of Trenton sends two to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports two area residents were taken to the hospital by ambulance following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Fourth Street on Monday afternoon, August 16, 2021. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reported that Highway 6 was closed at the Thompson River Bridge for about 30 minutes due to the injury accident.

Police Chief Rex Ross says 76-year-old Gary Raymond Randolph of Trenton had blood on his hand and arms, and 23-year-old Lakota Kay Curtis of Gallatin complained of leg pain. They were transported to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. Fifty-one-year-old Seth Wayne Gibson of Trenton said his neck hurt but declined to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The three vehicles traveled west on Highway 6 almost to the west city limits when the pickup truck driven by Gibson reportedly slowed because he was behind a hay swather. Gibson stated he saw the pickup driven by Randolph in the mirror and braced himself. The front of Randolph’s truck hit the rear of Gibson’s truck. Curtis’s car was behind Gibson, and the front of the car struck the rear of Gibson’s pickup.

Ross said due to the drivers being treated at the hospital; charges are pending.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

