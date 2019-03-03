LIFE Summit to be held in St. Joseph

The Northwest Workforce Development Board and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth program providers sponsor a free event to help Northwest Missouri residents between the ages of 16 and 24 become better prepared for college and/or the workplace.

The LIFE Summit will be held at emPowerU at 518 South Sixth Street in Saint Joseph March 30th. Registration will be held from 8 to 9 o’clock with the event running from 9 to 5 o’clock.

The summit will include keynote speaker Tyrone Flowers from Higher M-Pact, an organization that mentors and provides positive activities for youth, as well as networking and an etiquette lunch with Lori Haws of Northwest Missouri State University Career Services.

Breakout sessions will cover how to manage your finances and build a budget; being determined; bringing your A game and how to be job ready; healthy choices; the resiliency advantage and how to become the best version of yourself; and out with the old, in with the new.

The LIFE Summit will include giveaways and prizes, including an iPad and a scholarship for Higher M-Pact and free transportation is available.

Registration for the LIFE Summit is due before March 15th and may be completed online.