North Central Missouri Business Facilitation’s North Missouri Business Expo to be held in Trenton

A representative from Google and other experts in various fields will give presentations at the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation’s North Missouri Business Expo in Trenton later this month.

The event to help entrepreneurs and small business owners with tactics and strategies to establish or grow their businesses will be held at Cross Hall on the campus of North Central Missouri College March 20th.

Registration will start that morning at 8:30 with the event running from 8:45 to 2 o’clock.

Facilitator Stephanie Williams says a Google national trainer will talk about getting businesses online, and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon will give a keynote address during lunch.

Those attending can learn about one of four different topics at two different breakout sessions. The sessions will cover human resources, marketing in a rural area, a panel of financial experts, and risks business owners face. Williams will also share information about business planning throughout the day. There will also be a roundtable session where attendees can visit each presenter and ask specific questions.

The expo costs $15.00 per person and is open to the public. North Central Missouri College sponsors the North Missouri Business Expo, and sponsorships are still being accepted at four different levels.

More information and registration about the even can be found on the event website. Williams can also be contacted to register or for more information at 816-617-6144 or by email.