Livingston County Commission seeking bids on computer equipment and patrol vehicle

The Livingston County Commission is accepting bids for computer equipment as well as patrol vehicle equipment and installation.

The computer equipment bids include two mobile data terminals with Windows 10, include eight-megapixel cameras and fingerprint authorization, and are dual password protected; two each of three types of mobile printers and equipment; and two of one type of printer armrest brackets with necessary hardware.

The patrol vehicle equipment and installation bids include graphic decals, emergency response equipment, a firearms security device, protective equipment, preparation equipment for mobile data terminal mounting, and other mounting equipment for two law enforcement vehicles: a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe 4 by 4 and a 2019 Dodge Durango all-wheel drive/four-wheel drive special service vehicle.

The bids for the patrol vehicle equipment must include additional special equipment and decals for the Tahoe for K-9 use, containment, and protection. Patrol vehicle equipment bidders are asked to include a separate bid item showing an additional bid to install the equipment.

Sealed bids should be delivered to the Livingston County Clerk at the courthouse in Chillicothe before the morning of March 12th at 9 o’clock. Contact Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox or Chief Deputy Michael Claypole for specifications at 660-646-0515.

The Livingston County Commission reserves the right to accept the lowest or best bid and the right to reject any and all bids.