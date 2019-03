Pleasant View R-6 held its Science Fair and has announced winners.

Winners and for seventh and eighth grades include Krista Wilson with first place; Gabe Gamble, second place; and Andrew Huffstutter, third. The winners will compete at the Mid-America Science and Engineering Fair and Missouri Junior Academy of Science in Saint Joseph March 11th.

For sixth grade, Abbye Johnson received first place, and Astrid Soriano placed second.