Livingston County Library to close for computer upgrades

Upgrades will be made to the integrated library system at the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe next weekend.

The library will be closed March 9th as the upgrades are made to the checkout and catalog system provided by Missouri Evergreen as the library will not be able to check out materials and other services during that time. Online databases may be interrupted as well. Hoopla services should be accessible during the weekend of March 9th.

The Livingston County Library expects to reopen March 11th with the library holding an extra day to accommodate for the closing.