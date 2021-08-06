Life Options Green Hills Executive Director Rachael Brothers speaks to members of Trenton Rotary

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Executive Director Rachael Brothers spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 5th.

She said the center in Trenton has a goal of being the client’s “first choice for information” regarding pregnancy decisions. The facility opened in July of 2020 and has served 67 women and six men from the Green Hills with various free services. There are 23 active volunteers, and Doctor Jennifer Bowe serves as the medical director.

Brothers said a new program, Dad Line, will be offered starting this month for fathers with children up to 21 years old. A meet and greet to learn about the program will be at Life Options Green Hills on August 10th from 6 to 7 o’clock in the evening.

During the Trenton Rotary Club’s business meeting, member Megan Taul was recognized as a Paul Harris recipient. Her uncle, Don Purkapile, presented her with a pin. Purkapile made a Paul Harris monetary donation to Rotary International on Taul’s behalf. Paul Harris designation recognizes individuals for their commitment to the ideals of Rotary and its motto, “Service Above Self.”

It was announced Trenton High School student Sophia Currie applied to be a Rotary Exchange student for the 2022-2023 school year. Her mother, Amy Whitaker Currie, is a former Rotary Exchange student and traveled to Mexico.

Related