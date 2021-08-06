Churches in Jamesport to sponsor “Back to School Bash”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport United Methodist and Baptist churches will sponsor a Back to School Bash for Tri-County students in preschool through 12th grade. School supplies will be distributed for free at the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport on August 15th at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Spokesperson Angela Williams says coupons will be given away for free haircuts and shoes. There will also be a free hot dog supper with chips and dessert.

More information on the Jamesport Back to School Bash on August 15th can be obtained by contacting Angela Williams at 660-973-2066 or Hilary Skinner at 660-663-7888.

